Oak Ridge woman gets probation after sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge woman received a two-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to sending packages containing human blood-stained feminine products and feces to her husband’s former wife through the U.S. mail.

Della Marie Gibson, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of sending biohazardous materials through the United States mail on Aug. 23.

While on probation, Gibson must undergo mental health treatment, anger management treatment, and have no contact with the victim or her minor children. In addition, Gibson is prohibited from obtaining or seeking a position in the healthcare field involving direct contact with patients.

An arrest report says that Gibson was voluntarily interviewed in April at Parkwest Medical Center where she was employed as a registered nurse. During questioning, Gibson admitted she mailed the packages containing the feces and the letter containing the blood-stained feminine napkin to her husband’s ex-wife. Gibson also admitted the blood came from a patient of the hospital, the report says.

Gibson told investigators she mailed the products because she wanted “the kids” to know the truth about the ex-wife; that the ex-wife was lazy, didn’t work, and lived off the system. Gibson told investigators she worked hard for everything she had.

Arrest warrants from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office state Gibson admitted to mailing another letter in April to her husband’s ex-wife and used Parkwest Medical Center property to do so. In late March, Gibson was arrested in Loudon County on vandalism charges after the ex-wife’s work car was damaged in the parking lot of Lenoir City High School during a banquet for students.

USPS rules say that material such as biological and regulated material waste is not permitted in domestic mail except when they are intended for medical or veterinary use.

A Covenant Health spokesperson said last month she was not currently employed at Parkwest.