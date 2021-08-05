Ohio man arrested in Newport after allegedly kidnapping woman from South Carolina

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Cocke County deputies arrested a suspect wanted on multiple warrants after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina, held her against her will at a Cosby home, and threatened to kill her.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes made contact with a woman walking along McGaha Chapel Road Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a woman being held against her will in the area. She told investigators she was kidnapped from her home in North Charleston, South Carolina at 2:30 a.m. that morning.

She said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old James Powell of Canton, Ohio, took her phone from her while trying to dial 911 and rejected her pleas to return home. The victim also stated he had a knife and had threatened to kill her.

Deputies made contact with residents at 406 McGaha Chapel Road and gathered information that there was another male residing at the home. Deputies removed the side skirting the home and detained Powell.

Dispatch advised that the Cocke County Sheriffs Office had multiple warrants for Powell’s arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Detention Center.

