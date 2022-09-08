KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.

In a Sept. 6 incident report, deputies said 64-year-old Robert Norman flagged down deputies in front of his home on Norman Lane and told them he saw an unknown woman running behind his home. Deputies had been searching the area for a woman who ran away and may have tried to break into a vehicle.

Deputies said they observed nine marijuana plants growing in the woods adjacent to the residence while investigating.

Norman faces a felony drug charge and tampering with evidence after he allegedly attempted to destroy the plants in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The report states Norman told deputies his wife had brain cancer and he had grown the marijuana for her. He is set to be arraigned in Knox County felony sessions court on Oct. 4.