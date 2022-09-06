KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested following a pursuit in Madisonville.

Monday around 10 a.m., Sweetwater Police responded to the Rural King off Highway 11 for a report of a stolen truck. SPD requested county law enforcement help search for the stolen described as a white cab Chevy.

A Madisonville Police officer saw a truck matching the description near the Walmart shopping center at around 11:15 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the truck, but it reportedly did not stop according to MPD. This lead to pursuit down several roads until the driver lost control and hit a ditch. MPD said the driver attempted to flee with one wheel completely dislodged from the chassis.

At this time, a decision was made to use a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver to end the pursuit. MPD said Charlie Shift Sergeant Chris Moses “weighed the continued danger this subject posed to the public at large” by containing the pursuit. The maneuver was successful according to MPD and the driver was apprehended near the intersection of Ballplay Road and Rocky Springs Road. The driver was identified as Fidencio Antonio Aranda.

Aranda was found to have an active outstanding felony theft warrant for his arrest according to MPD. His charges include Felony Fleeing, Reckless Driving, Resisting Stop/ Arrest, Driving on Revoked 2nd, Possession of Schedule 2 Meth, Theft Over $1,000, and Active Felony Theft Over $1,000. He is being held at the Monroe County Justice Center with no bond.