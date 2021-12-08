MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and a 16-year-old is facing charges after shots were fired into a car containing five people Tuesday afternoon in Maryville.

Maryville Police were called after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Blount Memorial Hospital emergency room for a gunshot victim. Witnesses at the hospital told police gunshots coming from inside a home on Pinecrest Circle were fired at a moving car.

Five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting: a 16-year-old male, two 18-year-old males, an 18-year-old female and Jaylin Dixon, 20, of Maryville. Dixon was struck by a bullet and died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be performed at the Regional Forensic Center.

Officers went to the residence where they found the 16-year-old suspect. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.