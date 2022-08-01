KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.

Deputies began increasing patrols in the area of Tinch Town Road and Allardt for the festival, due to an influx of traffic in the area. The extra patrols went on throughout the weekend with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Harriman Police Department Narcotics Unit.

The patrols resulted in multiple traffic citations and multiple drug arrests. Several kinds of drugs were seized, including over five grams of fentanyl. Ten grams of Ketamine was also seized, which investigators said is often used to facilitate sexual assault as it causes people to become unconscious.

The FCSO said the following items were confiscated over the weekend:

Marijuana- 51.3 grams

Mushrooms- 32 grams

PCP- 5 grams

Ketamine – 10 grams

Cocaine- 6 grams

Fentanyl- 5 grams

Meth- 3 grams

Marijuana dabs- 9 grams

Nitrous Oxide- 850

Xanax – 10 Bars

Adderall-3 Tablets

Cash- $2,175.00

Andy Schulz has been charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule 6, and Possession of Schedule I. (Photo via FCSO)

Yvano Rodgriguez has been charged with Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule. (Photo via FCSO)

Austin Cargile has been charged with Speeding, Possession of Schedule 1 (PCP) , Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Schedule I. (Photo via FCSO)

Julie Royal has been charged with Possession of schedule I, Possession of schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI. (Photo via FCSO)

Justin Perry has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Unhailant x850, Possession for resale schedule 1 X3, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule 3 for resale, and Possession of Schedule 6 for resale. (Photo via FCSO)

Megan Lamon has been charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.(Photo via FCSO)

Morgan Byrnes has been charged with Criminal Trespass, Assault x2, Schedule 1 Drug Violation, Schedule VI Drug Violation, and Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia. (Photo via FCSO)

Philip Dayton has been charged with Burglary, Fraudulent use of a debit card, and Theft of Property. (Photo via FCSO)

Yvano Rodriguez has been charged with Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property. (Photo via FCSO)

The FCSO also shared that nine people were arrested on charges ranging from sexual harassment, unlawful use of debit cards, theft, trespassing, to vandalism.