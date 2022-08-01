KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over 100 grams of drugs and $2,000 in cash were confiscated by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office this weekend during the Sound Haven Music Festival in Jamestown.
Deputies began increasing patrols in the area of Tinch Town Road and Allardt for the festival, due to an influx of traffic in the area. The extra patrols went on throughout the weekend with the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Harriman Police Department Narcotics Unit.
The patrols resulted in multiple traffic citations and multiple drug arrests. Several kinds of drugs were seized, including over five grams of fentanyl. Ten grams of Ketamine was also seized, which investigators said is often used to facilitate sexual assault as it causes people to become unconscious.
The FCSO said the following items were confiscated over the weekend:
- Marijuana- 51.3 grams
- Mushrooms- 32 grams
- PCP- 5 grams
- Ketamine – 10 grams
- Cocaine- 6 grams
- Fentanyl- 5 grams
- Meth- 3 grams
- Marijuana dabs- 9 grams
- Nitrous Oxide- 850
- Xanax – 10 Bars
- Adderall-3 Tablets
- Cash- $2,175.00
The FCSO also shared that nine people were arrested on charges ranging from sexual harassment, unlawful use of debit cards, theft, trespassing, to vandalism.