Over 200 citations issued during July Fourth weekend in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports that over 200 traffic citations were issued throughout the July 4th holiday weekend.

There were a total of 35 crashes without injuries, and three involved alcohol. Eight wrecks with injuries took place and two involved alcohol. The sheriff’s office also reported that there were no traffic fatalities over the weekend. In total, 13 DUI arrests were made over the weekend.

There were a total of 293 citations written for various reasons throughout the past few days and 64 arrests were listed as other. In addition, KCSO says they had 38 calls to help drivers over the weekend.