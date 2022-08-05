KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the past month, there have been 359 reports of car breaks-in or vehicle burglaries across Knox and Anderson Counties. This comes as 48 vehicle burglaries in North Knoxville neighborhoods over three days in July.

A week later, Knoxville Police were investigating 10 more reports of vehicle burglary in the same area. In Powell, the Knox County Sheriff’s office is investigating 5 cases of vehicle burglary in the Country Run area. KCSO is working to identify the suspect pictured below.

(Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo via Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

From July 5, 2021, to August 5, 2021, there were 345 reports of vehicle burglary according to Knoxville’s Community Crime Map. When looking at January to August 5, 2021, saw 1863 reports of vehicle burglary while 2022 has seen 1921 reports which is nearly 100 more.

This upward trend comes after there was a decrease in reported vehicle burglaries from 2020 to 2021 according to the TBI’s annual crime report. This decrease could be due to a large jump in the number of vehicle burglaries reported across the US according to FBI crime data.

There are several tips law enforcement shares to help keep your car safe from being broken into. First lock your doors, next make sure nothing valuable is visible in your car and make sure your windows are rolled up.