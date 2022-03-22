KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alleged drug activity in Sevierville led to a search of three residences near West Main Street and the arrests of 11 people, according to law enforcement.

At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, several law enforcement agencies began searching a house on King Street, a house on North Parkway, and an apartment on Pigeon Street. The Sevierville Police Department, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, and Sevier County Street Crimes Unit worked together to conduct the operation.

Heroin, methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized during the search and 11 people were arrested.

Lucas R. Gribble, 39, of Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, capias child support

Cory D. Kinser, 39, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Autumn P. Whittington, 28, Lenoir City, TN, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Sean P. Regan, 50, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Cory A. White, 48, Seymour, TN, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Ricky L. Mashburn, 60, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Lacey A. Rayfield, 31, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Kristy S. Bentley, 45, Sevierville, manufacturing, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, sale, delivery, manufacturing of heroin

Bruce Ogle III, 48, Sevierville, possession of drug paraphernalia

Samuel H. Floyd, 30, Pigeon Forge, possession of drug paraphernalia

Maria D. Johnson, 24, Sevierville, Capias Juvenile Court X2

According to Sevierville Police, law enforcement officials were aware of coordinated drug activity at the searched locations. Since August 2021, seven drug overdoses, four of which ended in death, took place at the King Street and North Parkway locations. In addition on March 13, 2022, there were two overdose deaths within one 24-hour period.

“I’m proud of the officers that worked long and hard gathering intelligence and then conducting this operation, and thankful for the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies,” SPD Chief Joseph Manning said. “Our residents deserve to be able to live without illegal drug activity in their neighborhood and all of the associated problems. We will continue to investigate illegal drug activity and work with our area law enforcement partners to keep our community safe.”