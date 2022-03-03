KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are being sought for a string of recent car thefts in Morristown. Aaron Hannah, 29, and Tyler Brice, 30, are wanted for some of the thefts.

The Morristown Police Department says the thefts have been occurring in the mornings to vehicles that were left running unattended in driveways.

Hannah and Brice are known to frequent the Morristown and Grainger County areas. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

Information may also be shared confidentially by calling the anonymous tip line at 423-585-1833.