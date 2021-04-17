Pair of Sevier County men charged with overdose death of woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Sevier County men are facing murder charges in the drug overdose death of a woman nearly a year ago.

Joshua L. Lombardo, 42, and Benjamin W. King III, 21, both of Seymour, are charged in the May 22 death of a 33-year-old Sevier County woman. A release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office did not name the victim.

According to an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Sevier County Street Crimes Narcotics Unit, the woman obtained fentanyl-laced heroin from Lombardo and King. Both men were arrested Friday morning after a Sevier County grand jury returned presentments for second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute scheduled narcotics against them.

Both were transported to Sevier County Jail where they are being held pending arraignment.