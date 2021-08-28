Pair shot during early morning shooting near Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men were shot during an early morning altercation in a parking lot just off of Cumberland Avenue. According to the Knoxville Police Department the incident began inside Studio X, 1931 Cumberland Ave., nightclub.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday officers heard gunshots that were fired in a parking lot off White Avenue near the area. The officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The second man had at least two gunshot wounds and was transported to the Fort Sanders emergency room. Their conditions were not given.

The investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and and crime lab is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.