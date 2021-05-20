Pickax-wielding Knoxville man facing attempted murder charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who threatened to kill his neighbor and attacked him with a pickax Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Tennova North Medical Center on May 18 for a report of a man who had been struck with a pickax. The victim told investigators his neighbor, 41-year-old Jed Elshant, knocked him to the ground at his Ridgeview Street property in northeast Knox County and struck him in the face with a pickax after saying, “You’re going to die today.”

The victim had a visible injuries to his left cheek and face.

Elshant was charged with attempted first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for June 3.

Sheriff’s Office records state the victim was charged with aggravated assault stemming from an altercation involving Elshant on June 16. Elshant was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing on his neighbor’s property less than three months later.