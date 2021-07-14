Pigeon Forge man gets 18-year sentence for stabbing girlfriend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pigeon Forge man found guilty of stabbing a woman and leaving her in the road to die has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Hayden K. Ownby pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder and was sentenced July 13.

Ownby pleaded guilty to stabbing Jessi Tucker in October 2019. Tucker, then 19, was found by local authorities laying in the road in the 800 block of Gnatty Branch Road, just off the northbound side of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Witnesses reported the woman was pushed from a car.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detectives later arrested Ownby, who was Tucker’s then-boyfriend, at his home in Pigeon Forge.

A permanent restraining order is in place against Ownby for the victim. Other charges that were filed against Ownby were dismissed.

