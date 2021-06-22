Pigeon Forge Subway robbery suspect facing additional assault, sexual battery charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing additional charges stemming from an attempted armed robbery at a Pigeon Forge restaurant. Krayle Wheeler entered the Subway on Friday, June 18, on Wears Valley Road, jumped the counter and pointed a handgun at a female employee according to Pigeon Forge Police.

Wheeler forced the female employee to the back door of the store and began to rub her breasts, according to the arrest report. When three customers, a mother and two children, entered the store Wheeler pointed his gun at them.

Police say the Subway employee and three customers then ran out of the store. Wheeler then began shooting in multiple directions including through the front of the store towards Wears Valley Road.

Officers found Wheeler sitting behind the store and the handgun was under a cabinet in the store. He admitted to the shooting. The damage to the store is over $1,000 according to the Subway manager. Upon a search at the Sevier County Jail, officers found a bag of a white substance tucked into his groin area. Wheeler admitted it was meth.

Wheeler is facing a list of charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, four counts of aggravated assault, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, felony vandalism, and reckless endangerment.