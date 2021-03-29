Police: 1 victim hospitalized after shooting in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One victim has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Knoxville Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD reports that around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Copeland Street for calls reporting a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper arm and was transported to UT Medical Center.

Injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

KPD was told the male suspect was in a vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the victim and a second male while they were in a vehicle. The second male wasn’t struck by gunfire.

The shooting is being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Have information? Call 865-215-7212.