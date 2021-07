KPD looking to identify suspects wanted for stealing catalytic converter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in Knoxville.

The theft allegedly took place on July 27 in the 100 block of Ogle Avenue.







If you recognize the suspects, you’re asked to contact @tn_crime online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.