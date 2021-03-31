Police: Active manhunt of armed and dangerous person in stolen vehicle underway in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Monroe County were pursuing a subject in a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening who had fled a crash scene near Vonore Middle School.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, its agency was requested to help the Vonore Police Department in what they’re calling an “active manhunt” for a subject with a stolen vehicle who reportedly fled the scene of a vehicle crash involving the stolen vehicle near the Vonore Middle School.

The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said in a social media post.

“This is still a very active dangerous situation,” police said.

People who live in the area are asked to shelter in place and notify law enforcement immediately if you see anything suspicious.

This is a developing story.