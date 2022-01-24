KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect was arrested Saturday following a robbery at a Big Lots location on Broadway that morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators said the man admitted to committing the robbery for money to buy narcotics.

On Saturday, Jan. 22 around 10:30 a.m., KPD officers responded to a call for a robbery at the Big Lots located at 4825 Broadway. Witnesses said a man had entered the store, implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. He then fled the scene in an older model green SUV. Security footage of the vehicle was shared with police and patrol units spotted the suspect’s vehicle shortly after.

The SUV was spotted at the Hemphill Market on Holbrook Drive. The suspect was also seen exiting the SUV and entering a business and KPD took him into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Matthew Harrison of Knoxville. KPD also said Harrison was found in possession of an amount of presumed heroin as well as drug paraphernalia. Harrison was charged with robbery, drug charges and driving while license suspended.

Harrison is scheduled to appear in Knox County Criminal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a bond hearing related to the felony charges.