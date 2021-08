KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police chase came to an end at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Edgemoor, and left a man with aggravated assault on a first responder charge.

According to an arrest report, Donald Moore led deputies on a chase from Loudon County into Knox County early Sunday morning. The report states he targeted a Knox County deputy with the stolen truck he was driving.

Deputies performed a pit maneuver. Moore hit a deputy’s cruiser before he was tased and taken into custody.