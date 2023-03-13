MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man has been arrested on charges following a pursuit near the McMinn County line on Saturday, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Madisonville Police said patrol shift officers chased Corey Lynn Carver, who was said to have been driving a Nissan SUV near downtown.

Officers attempted to stop the SUV but Carver drove to the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 towards McMinn County. They were able to block him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 South and Little Gudger Road.

“The suspect was then apprehended after a brief struggle,” Madisonville Police posted on Facebook.

Madisonville Police Department posted a photo of the damaged Nissan that Corey Lynn Carver was driving during the pursuit. (Courtesy of Madisonville Police Department) Corey Lynn Carver. (Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

In a photo provided by Madisonville Police, the Nissan was seen off the road with a damaged front after the pursuit.

Lynn is facing charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest and reckless driving. He is currently at Monroe County Justice Center with no bond.

He also has prior charges of violating probation from Blount County and theft of property from Vonore Police Department, according to Madisonville Police.