Police identify fatal shooting victim in East Knoxville as wanted man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eric Bolden, 46 has been identified as the victim of Monday night’s fatal shooting in the 400 block of South Hembree Street by the Knoxville Police Department.

Bolden had an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in the Oct. 28 shooting death of Lemuel Appling that occurred in the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue.

At this time, KPD reports no suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing into the death of Bolden.

Have information? You’re asked to call 865-215-7116.