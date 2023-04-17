KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said crime numbers have decreased so far in 2023. The department has released preliminary crime numbers for the first quarter of 2023.

KPD shared that as of April 9, 2023, murders were down 33% when compared to the same time in 2022. In addition, the number of non-fatal shooting victims was down 13% from 2022. To see all of Knoxville’s fatal shootings from 2022, click here.

For property crimes, KPD said robberies dropped by nearly 30%, vehicle burglaries were down 16% and motor vehicle thefts were down 10%.

KPD added that reported property crimes were down 14% across Knoxville. This included a nearly 30% drop in reported burglary or breaking and entering.

“I am proud of the men and women of our department for their exceptional work through the first quarter of the year,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I believe these numbers are a reflection of our officers’ unerring commitment to our fundamental mission as an organization to reduce crime. There is still work to be done, as always, but I am encouraged by the first-quarter data and very proud of our department’s collective efforts.”

KPD also shared that across the department’s three districts, a drop in crime has been seen. Through April 9, the number of murders and non-fatal shooting victims in the East District were down 50% and 29% respectively when compared to the same time in 2023. In the West District, a 33% drop in robberies were seen while vehicle burglaries and burglary reports were down 35% and 38%.

In the newly-created Central District, KPD reported a 100% drop in murders while aggravated assaults dropped 24% and robberies dropped 31%.

In January, KPD shared that they wanted to reduce murders by 10% in 2023. The department has introduced several strategies to reduce crime including joining the ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) Project, increasing the number of police districts from two to three, and restructuring department leadership.