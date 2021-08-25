Police: Over $500K in vehicles stolen or damaged at Knoxville car dealership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over $500,000 in vehicles were stolen or damaged overnight Tuesday after a burglary at Lance Cunningham Ford on Clinton Highway, according to Knoxville Police Department.

The manager told Knoxville Police that 11 vehicles were either stolen or damaged overnight by an unknown individual or individuals.

Six vehicles were stolen, and five other vehicles were vandalized; the stolen vehicles amounted to $367,000 while the damaged vehicles amounted to $174,000. The total number of stolen/damaged vehicles amounted to $541,000.

At this time, police say no suspects have been identified and this incident is being investigated by KPD’s Property Crimes Unit.

KPD is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.