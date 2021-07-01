Police: Registered sex offender taken into custody following standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A registered sex offender was taken into custody after a standoff with negotiation officers Thursday along Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville police.

Police said that on Thursday afternoon, officers were advised of the possible location of a man who is a registered sex offender with an active warrant for domestic aggravated assault in the area of Strawberry Plains Pike. Both KPD and Knox County Sheriff’s Office units responded to the area.

The man was located in his vehicle outside of a residence in the 7900 block of Strawberry Plains Pike and made threats of suicide when officers attempted to make contact. KPD Negotiators were called to the scene in an effort to safely take him into custody.

The man, who was not initially identified by police, was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.