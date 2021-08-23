Police searching for man who attacked a woman at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area on Sunday afternoon.

47-year-old Michael James Ward is wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, and Knoxville Police say he’s not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown.

Ward allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old woman who was walking her dog on the trails and tried to drag her into the woods and punched her multiple times. She suffered significant injuries to her head and face before she was able to fight back and Ward fled into the woods towards the river when two citizens came to the woman’s aid. During the attack, Ward was able to steal the victim’s phone.

Ward is around 5’8″ and 165 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair, and numerous tattoos. He was last seen in the area of the Forks of the River Industrial Park. He could possibly be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Police say, “Anyone who sees Ward is strongly encouraged to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately, while anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.”