Police searching for man who tried to get into Inskip Pool cash register

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a man who attempted to steal from the cash register at Inskip Pool.

A picture from a surveillance video of the incident shows a man who was trespassing at the community pool on Sunday at 4204 Bruhin Road. Knoxville Police investigators are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.