Police searching for suspect believed to have stolen from Alice Bell Pool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators said Tuesday they are searching for a person believed to be connected to a burglary at the Alice Bell Pool, from which a credit card was taken and used at a Pilot gas station on North Broadway.

(Photo via KPD)

Knoxville Police Department tweeted about the incident and search for the suspect, whose photo was shown from store security footage. KPD said the suspect burglarized the office of the Alice Bell Pool at 3535 Alice Bell Road and stole a credit card, which was later used at the Pilot at 2518 N. Broadway.

KPD also said if you recognize the suspect, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.