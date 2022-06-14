KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department has released images of four men suspected of robbing a woman following the baseball team’s season-ending loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals.

Police responded to a reported assault and robbery on Lake Loudoun Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Investigators were told the woman was approached by a silver truck occupied by four intoxicated individuals while crossing the street.

According to a release, the occupants made threatening statements and spat in the woman’s face. Another occupant grabbed the woman’s purse before the vehicle fled up Lake Loudon Boulevard and eastbound on Volunteer Boulevard.

UT Police have released the following images of the four suspects and the silver truck, which appears to be a late model Dodge Ram.

Anyone who may be able to help identify the suspects is asked to contact the University of Tennessee Police Department at 865-974-3114 or utpdinvestigations@utk.edu.