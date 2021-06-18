Police: Shots fired during attempted armed robbery in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is in custody following an attempted armed robbery in a Pigeon Forge restaurant. Krayle Wheeler, of Knoxville, was arrested Friday by Pigeon Forge Police.

Police Chief Richard Catlett said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. about an armed man inside a Subway in the 300 block of Wears Valley Road. The armed man, later identified as Wheeler, was still inside the building when police arrived.

“Upon our arrival it was determined that the man had attempted to rob the clerk inside before she was able to get away from him and exit the front of the business,” Catlett said.

Wheeler fired several shots inside the store but no one was hit or injured, Catlett said. Wheeler attempted to exit the back of the business where he was apprehended by officers.

The investigation is continuing and at this time. This is a developing story.