KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Court paperwork transferring a teen for prosecution as an adult is shedding light on a suspect police believe is responsible for the death of Stanley Freeman Jr. last year.

The order filed Feb. 25 outlines reasons why law enforcement believes Rashan Jordan should be tried as an adult despite being 14 years old at the time Freeman was shot and killed.

In the transfer order signed by Judge Timothy Irwin, investigators say they have reasonable grounds to believe that Jordan committed the shooting. The document also outlines other alleged crimes to justify transitioning the case from juvenile to the Knox County Criminal Court.

The list does not say what role investigators believe Jordan had in the listed events.

Jan. 1, 2021: Knoxville Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue near 1900 James Davis Drive. Two people were chased on foot by a male with a gun who was shooting at them. Police say the the shooter was identified as Jordan.



Jan. 12, 2021: A Knoxville Police officer investigating a stolen Hyundai Elantra found what he believed was the vehicle. When approached, the driver sped away, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph on Rutledge Pike. The driver and passenger fled on foot when the vehicle became disabled. Police told the court that they determined the driver to be Jordan.



Jan. 14, 2021: Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at 2561 East Magnolia Avenue that left two juveniles hiding in a bathroom and a black Infinity car in the parking lot with multiple bullet holes. The juveniles claimed they were in the car leaving school when a silver SUV began “chasing them and firing shots into their vehicle.” Home surveillance video shows this incident and is evidence in the case. The transfer paperwork says Jordan was identified as the driver of the SUV, which had been reported stolen. Jordan was identified by witnesses and through his cellphone, which police said found in the driver’s side seat.



Feb. 12, 2021: Knoxville Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. They found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the wrecked car.



Feb. 14, 2021: Knoxville Police Violent Crimes Unit responded to the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue in response to calls about a shooting with a victim involved. The victim had been contacted on social media by someone wanting to buy marijuana, police said. The suspect attempted to rob the victim of the marijuana without paying and shot the victim in the arm.

Jordan is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Center on $2.5 million in bonds.

A second teen charged in Freeman’s death remains a juvenile in the eyes of the law. That name is not being released. For now that suspect will not be tried as an adult, but that could change during a court hearing scheduled in May.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.