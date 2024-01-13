WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Alabama man has been identified as the victim of a hit-and-run in White Pine, according to police.

White Pine Police Department said a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center on Roy Messer Highway Friday night around 6:32 p.m.

The man was identified as Gary M. Clark, 64, of Prattville, Alabama. According to Police, Clark was a truck driver.

Investigators determined that Clark parked his tractor-trailer in the trucking parking lot behind the Pilot Travel Center. After exiting his truck, Clark walked toward the travel center and was run over by another tractor-trailer that was driving through the lot.

According to police, the truck driver parked his truck at the fuel island, went inside the store for about 20 minutes, and was notified by other drivers that he may have run over Clark when he returned to his truck. The driver then got back into his truck and drove away, police said.

White Pine Police said the investigation is active and officers are working to identify the driver.

“Please keep Mr. Clark’s family and his company in your prayers,” the department added.