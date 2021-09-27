Police: Woman shot, man dead from self-inflicted gunshot after domestic disturbance in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a domestic disturbance in Alcoa early Saturday. Police say they also found a man dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25. Investigators at the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. She’s in critical condition, according to a release from Alcoa Police. Investigators say this was an isolated incident and it remains under investigation.