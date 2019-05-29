Police: Woman stabbed 17 times in Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman was stabbed 17 times while in the shower at an Antioch home Tuesday night.

It happened at a home on Rosalee Court off Mt. View Road around 10:20 p.m.

Metro police said officers were called to the home for a domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers reportedly found the 31-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to her neck, ear, shoulder, armpit and back. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Jeremy Johnson, 28, was taken into custody at the home, according to Metro police.

According to his arrest warrant, the couple got into an argument while the woman was showering and she asked Johnson to leave the home.

He refused and the victim said she would leave the home instead, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported Johnson then became enraged, punching the woman in the mouth before stabbing her with a kitchen knife while she was still in the shower.

Johnson was interviewed by detectives and reportedly told police he stabbed the woman due to an argument over their parenting style. The couple’s 6-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the stabbing.

The victim was stable enough to provide details to an officer while in the emergency room.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charge with attempted murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

No additional information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

The Davidson County domestic violence hotline is 615-880-3000 and the national hotline is 800-356-6767.

News 2 is digging deeper into the community’s continuing evolution. Join us for Antioch: The Good, The Bad, The Future this Thursday. We will have special reports in every newscast, examining the area’s new challenges and opportunities.