KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to having more than 100 images of child pornography on his cell phones. Randy Dale Reynolds, 56, accepted the sentence as part of a plea deal. He will not be eligible for parole.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General’s office, Reynolds was involved in a general sessions court case unrelated to the sexual exploitation of a minor charge. His defense attorney at the time requested that law enforcement examine the contents of his cell phones.

Reynolds gave consent for the phones to be searched. As a result of the search, a Knoxville Police Department investigator found the images.

“Not only are these children victimized when the images are made, they are revictimized every time the images are downloaded, shared, or viewed,” said District Attorney General Charme Allen. “We

have a special responsibility to protect child victims and to hold their offenders accountable.”