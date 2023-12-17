KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to District Attorney General Shari Tayloe, Raymond Scott Knox, the head of the ‘Propane Cowboy’ drug organization from Niota, entered a guilty plea to all counts in the indictment on December 12.

During the plea agreement, authorities say Knox admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 300 grams of methamphetamine, possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell, distributing methamphetamine to multiple people, and having firearms as a convicted felon.

According to records, Knox’s sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2024 and he faces a sentence of 30 to 235 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The investigation lasted several years before law enforcement finally executed a search warrant at Knox’s residence in Niota. During the search, authorities say they seized over four kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of over $50,000.

Documents state that authorities found the methamphetamine concealed in a modified propane tank at Knox’s residence. Law enforcement also seized multiple firearms from the residence.

Before Knox’s trial, 15 other suspects were indicted in relation to the McMinn County ‘Propane Cowboys’ sting in 2022.

“Halting this illegal drug operation has taken kilos of drugs off our streets and out of our communities, making our neighborhoods safer,” District Attorney Shari Tayloe said.

Tayloe attributed the success of the operation to the collaborative efforts of The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tenth Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.