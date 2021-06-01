Prosecutors seeking life sentence for Knoxville triple homicide suspect

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Desmon Rhea. (Photo: KCSO)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State prosecutors will seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a man accused of killing three women.

Desmon Rhea, 35, was arrested on March 8, 2020, after Knoxville Police found a woman fatally shot on Division Street near Liberty Street. Their preliminary investigation led officers to a residence on the 6600 block of Trousdale Road where two more women were found dead.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated burglary, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The state formally submitted its intention to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole on May 19 based on the aggravating circumstances of the crimes.

Rhea is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 in Knox County Court. A trial has been scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter