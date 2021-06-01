Prosecutors seeking life sentence for Knoxville triple homicide suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State prosecutors will seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a man accused of killing three women.

Desmon Rhea, 35, was arrested on March 8, 2020, after Knoxville Police found a woman fatally shot on Division Street near Liberty Street. Their preliminary investigation led officers to a residence on the 6600 block of Trousdale Road where two more women were found dead.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated burglary, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The state formally submitted its intention to seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole on May 19 based on the aggravating circumstances of the crimes.

Rhea is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 in Knox County Court. A trial has been scheduled to begin Oct. 4.