‘Rain dance’ outside Waffle House leads police to arrest Madisonville man

Michael Ray Harmon. (Photo: Madisonville Police)

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing public intoxication charges after performing a “rain dance” Thursday outside the Madisonville Waffle House.

Michael Ray Harmon. (2019 Photo: Knox County)

The Madisonville Police Department said the suspect, Michael Ray Harmon, was observed around 3 a.m. Thursday, July 8, by an officer on regular patrol who “couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched a male subject run circles around the Waffle House without a shirt.” Harmon told the officer he was doing a “rain dance.”

The police report also states Harmon told the officer there was a monster inside the Waffle House. It is believed he was under the influence of synthetic cathinones known as bath salts. Harmon initially gave the officer a false name and became combative after being placed in the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Harmon is facing charges including public intoxication, resisting arrest and giving a false report to an officer. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Justice Center without bond.

The incident in Monroe County is not Harmon’s first public intoxication charge. He was arrested in Knox County in April 2018 for public intoxication on University Commons Way. Harmon also has previous shoplifting charges out of Knox County in both 2018 and in 2019. From the February 2019 shoplifting incident at the University Commons retail store, Harmon was ordered to stay out of Walmart.

