KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A week after nearly 50 cars were broken into in North Knoxville, police are investigating another series of break-ins in the same area.

A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Monday that they received 10 reports of car burglaries in the 4th and Gill neighborhood and the immediate surrounding area over the weekend.

The following locations were identified in the break-in reports.

Anderson Avenue (3)

Haynes Place (2)

Fourth Avenue (2)

Oklahoma Avenue, Folsom Avenue & Eleanor Street (1)

A total of 11 cars were burglarized. The department spokesperson said it appears that they all occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The news comes after police received at least 34 reports of burglaries affecting 48 cars in the 4th and Gill Neighborhood between Friday, July 8 and Monday, July 11.

A possible person of interest has been identified. Nobody has been arrested or charged for the break-ins at this point. Investigators believe that the same person or people have been involved in these break-ins.

Anyone with surveillance footage that captures a possible suspect is asked to submit the footage through Crime Stoppers or by calling Teleserve at 865-215-7268.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is investigating the series of break-ins. Officers have also been conducting walking and saturation patrols throughout the area.