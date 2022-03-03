KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man whom the Knox County District Attorney General’s office called a “repeat child molester” due to previous convictions by a U.S. court-martial during his time in the Army was convicted by a jury after a two-day trial.

Christopher Layne Spencer, 45, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and a violation of the sex offender registry stemming from a November 2019 incident involving an 11-year-old child.

Prosecutors told the jury that in November 2019, Spencer had been visiting the child’s mother at her home and cooking dinner when Spencer sexually assaulted the child while the mother was in another room. When Spencer stepped outside to smoke, the child told her mother what happened and the mother confronted Spencer and made him leave.

After the assault, the victim’s mother learned that Spencer was a registered sex offender. Spencer later texted the victim’s mother saying it was a misunderstanding and that he had only “tickled” the child. Knoxville Police investigators questioned Spencer and he first denied touching the child at all then said the victim’s mother made the incident up because she was mad; however, a forensic interview of the child was conducted by ChildHelp USA.

After the Knox County jury returned a verdict finding Spencer guilty, the state was allowed to inform the jury of Spencer’s prior sex offender convictions while in the United States Army. He had been convicted on three counts of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old at a court-martial in Fort Campbell, Ky. back in 2014.

A records search of the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation’s Tennessee Sex Offender Registry indicates Spencer initially registered as a sex offender in October 2015.

The DA’s office says aggravated sexual battery is a Class B felony that carries a punishment between eight-to-12 years in prison without the possibility of parole; while a violation of the sex offender registry is a Class E felony that carries a punishment between one-to-two years. Prosecutors will seek an enhanced sentence for Spencer at his sentencing hearing on April 14 due to his three prior convictions for molesting a child.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Spencer into custody to await his April 14 sentencing.