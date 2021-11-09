KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A convicted felon has been arrested with a slew of drugs and weapons charges after deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office detained him as he was allegedly about to conduct a drug deal, according to an arrest report.

The report states deputies detained two suspects for shoplifting at 214 Langley Place on Nov. 4. One of the suspects told deputies he stole the merchandise in order to trade it for methamphetamine. He showed deputies a text message conversation between him and a drug dealer about a possible deal.

Eventually, a black Cadillac sedan pulled into the parking lot of an Extended Stay. A man, identified as Dustin Riddle and a woman exited the vehicle. In the report, the deputy stated he had prior knowledge of Riddle having an outstanding warrant out of Knox County for failure to appear on schedule I drugs and violation of probation and failure to appear in Anderson County.

Riddle was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant. After a search in a duffle bag that was on Riddle’s person, deputies found 6.4 ounces of meth, 8.7 ounces of heroin, 40 Xanax pills, 12.14 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms, digital scales and nearly $4,200 in cash.

Law enforcement went to search Riddle’s residence in the 1100 block of Copperwood Lane. At the residence, inside of a safe they found seven pistols, two rifles, a shotgun and ammunition. In a bedroom upstairs, they also found stolen tools and merchandise along with a container filled with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Riddle is charged with delivery, sale, possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I drugs and possession of schedule II drugs.