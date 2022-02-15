MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after telling investigators he beat a neighbor to death with a sledgehammer and a baseball bat during an altercation.
On Friday, Feb. 11, officers responded to a home on Dover Road around 5:30 p.m. where a man was involved in an altercation with his neighbor.
According to an arrest report, Justin McKee, 42, told police he hit his neighbor in the chest with a sledgehammer until it broke before hitting him in the head with a baseball bat until he stopped moving.
The victim was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
McKee is charged with one count of second-degree murder.