REPORT: Slew of warrants led to search for now-captured Knoxville suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The suspect for whom Knox County Sheriff's Office deployed helicopter, K-9, traffic, special investigations and foot patrol units this week in the search for him has been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses that stem from alleged robberies dating back to April and last fall.

According to Knox County Sheriff's Office documents, Christopher Michael Webb, 29, is a convicted felon.

Most recently, Webb has been charged with felony aggravated robbery, aggravated assault - warrants for which KCSO conducted a manhunt of him, as well as evading arrest.

Back in October 2018, Webb is said to have assaulted two victims during his alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in the 5000 block of Middlebrook Pike.

Charging documents state Webb entered the store on Oct. 14, 2018 brandishing a weapon, pointing it at and threatening the store clerk before forcing him down onto the floor; documents also saying Webb allegedly pulled the clerk by his collar and made him empty his pockets, then forced him into the store bathroom.

Then a customer entered the store, encountering Webb, who allegedly pointed the gun at him and threatened him, which caused the customer to run for his life. Webb fired multiple shots into a locked cabinet, documents state, before fleeing with $285 worth of store merchandise.

In April 2019, Webb is said to have committed an armed robbery at a residence in the 500 block of Hall of Fame Drive.

Documents state Webb and two others allegedly knocked on the door of the residence, then rushed the victim when they answered. The victim told investigators Webb placed a gun against one of the witnesses' heads and demanded all of the electronics in the home. The other two co-defendants took all of the victim's car keys and cell phones, then left.

The victim said after Webb and the two others left, he discovered that his car had been stolen.

One of the witnesses knew one of the co-defendants from prior encounters, charging documents stated, so they were able to identify them in a photo lineup. That co-defendant was brought in for questioning and during the interview, gave information on Webb's whereabouts as well as the location of the victim's stolen car.

Which brings us to the pursuit of Webb:

Earlier this week, KCSO was searching for Webb in the Karns area for the aggravated assaults and robberies.

On Wednesday, June 5, KCSO officers went to the Karns-area residence in the 8000 block of Oak Ridge Highway in search of Webb on outstanding felony warrants.

When officers arrived, Webb approached them in the driveway, where officers identified themselves as law enforcement. Webb fled on foot.

The residence is located in a wooded area.

A manhunt commenced for Webb in the Karns area that included the use of KCSO's Air Watch unit. They searched for Webb through the night. KCSO had its Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Narcotics Units that worked through three patrol shifts beginning on day shift, KCSO said on its social media post of the incident.

Thursday morning, dispatch received a tip that Webb had been spotted in the Higdon Road area, less than a mile from the initial residence.

Officers responded to the area and began to search the area near the reported address. Charging documents state officers "once again gave loud verbal commands to the suspect" announcing themselves, then "the suspect then again began to flee and run from officers."

He headed west on Higdon Drive through the woods. A K-9 unit was dispatched to track Webb, and after a short pursuit, officers were able to apprehend him behind another Higdon Drive residence.

Webb is currently in custody.

