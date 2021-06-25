Residents of home indicted in Roane County house explosion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On June 21, a Roane County grand jury returned a true bill indictment on residents of the 731 Gallaher Road home for two counts of aggravated arson related to the Gallaher Road house explosion on Sept. 28, 2020, at about 4:14 am.

Thomas Price and Steven Dowker, residents of the home, have been indicted for two counts of aggravated arson (Class A felony), insurance fraud of more than $1,000 and insurance fraud $60,000-$250,000. Both men will be arraigned before the Roane County Criminal Court on June 28. Their bonds were set at $75,000 each and both have already made bonds.

The explosion was captured on the in-car camera video of a Roane County Sheriff’s Deputy as he was driving down Gallaher Road. Kingston Fire Department and Police Department responded and firefighters worked the resulting small fires in the aftermath of the explosion. TBI Fire Investigation Unit lead the investigation into what happened.