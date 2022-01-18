KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On the one-year anniversary of a Knoxville shooting that left two dead, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have increased a reward to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Knoxville Police responded a shooting with multiple victims at the Mag Lounge on E. Magnolia Ave on Jan. 18, 2021. Investigators said many people were at the lounge that night and need someone to come forward with information or any pictures and videos taken there on the night of January 17 and early January 18.

Police believe the suspect may be in the Detroit, Michigan area and travelling back and forth between Knoxville and Detroit.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Anyone submitting a tip will remain totally anonymous. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be awarded for information leading to an arrest.

One victim was found at the scene and was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A second victim was transported in a private vehicle to Fort Sanders Medical Center where he was also pronounced dead.

Jonah Caldwell, 25, and 23-year-old Marquis Nolan were later identified as the victims.

“Both families and their friends are grieving the loss of these two young men. As they face the first anniversary of their murders they are asking anyone with information to come forward,” the organization wrote.