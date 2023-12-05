RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman from Rhea County has been found guilty of theft of services after being charged with the crime on October 5 for her involvement in TennCare fraud.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has announced that Erica J. Sumner, a 31-year-old resident of Grandview, has been convicted of one count of theft of services.

According to an OIG release, she received TennCare healthcare insurance benefits by falsely claiming that her child lived with her. Without that claim, Sumner was not eligible for TennCare.

As a result of her conviction, Sumner has been ordered to pay restitution to TennCare totaling $22,296.00, and has been sentenced to six years of supervised probation. Her case was prosecuted by the Rhea County District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, with the assistance of ADA Cameron B. Williams.

“The actions committed by Sumner, as revealed through the subsequent investigation, directly impact Tennessee taxpayers,” Inspector General Chad D. Holman said. “As a result of the OIG investigation and conviction, Ms. Sumner has been ordered to repay TennCare for the benefits that she illegally received.”

Tennesseans are encouraged to report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/org/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.” Through the Legislature’s OIG Cash for Tips Program, individuals can receive cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.