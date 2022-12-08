KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Knoxville men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a rifle, ammunition and other equipment from law enforcement vehicles during a burglary spree in Knox County.

Knoxville Police Department‘s Property Crimes investigators responded to a vehicle burglary in the 300 block of Gallant Fox Way on Nov. 23. The victim had his passport, drivers license, backpack and laptop, valued at an estimated $1,600 taken from his truck between 3-6 a.m.

Several other vehicle burglaries had occurred in the same area on Oct. 14 in a similar time of day.

During the course of the investigation, investigators also found that a marked KPD cruiser, a marked Tennessee Highway Patrol Cruiser, and a marked Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser were burglarized in Knox County on the same date and time period as these incidents.

The KPD cruiser was burglarized on the 5700 block of Lyons View Pike, and police discovered a KPD Colt M4 Rifle was taken from the vehicle with three loaded Magpul magazines, valued at $1,500. On the 800 block of Londontown Way, a THP cruiser was burglarized, and a THP ballistic vest and gas mask, valued at $3000, were stolen out of the cruiser.

In another Oct. 14 burglary, a Smith and Wesson M&P shield firearm valued at $600 was stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Camp Light Way.

Officers also listed a second burglary on Oct. 14 in the 8100 block of Ivy Falls Way that where a 2021 Ford Raptor suffered an estimated $4,000 in damage, according to court documents.

Brandon Douglas, 18, of Knoxville, Marques A. Smith, 22 of Knoxville, and William Allan Richard Johnston, 20, of Knoxville are charged in relation to the incident. A fourth suspect mentioned in the general sessions docket is a female juvenile.

On November 16, police went to Smith’s apartment for a parole and probation check. Police said five stolen firearms listed in a database from separate vehicle burglaries, including the rifle stolen from the KPD cruiser, THP ballistic vest and Smith and Wesson M&P shield firearm were located in a search of Smith’s bedroom.

Marques Smith (KPD)

Brandon Douglas (KPD)

William Johnston (KPD)

The general sessions docket said that video recovered from the scenes show a Chevrolet Trax with several suspects inside, and that several days later video captured of a matching vehicle involved in a vandalism at Sacred Heart Church helped police identify Johnston, Douglas, and the female juvenile. According to police, Johnston and Marques were roommates.

Smith is charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, five counts of theft of a firearm less than $2,500, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, vandalism between $2,500 and $10,000, and five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Johnston is charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and vandalism, each up to $1,000, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, and vandalism between $2,500 and $10,000.

Douglas is charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, and vandalism between $2,500 and $10,000.

Both Smith and Johnston are listed in the Knox County Criminal Justice System as in jail, although Douglas in not listed as in jail. No bond is listed for Smith or Johnston.