NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An alleged gang member has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.

A Tennessee Most Wanted Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for Trevin Hullom, 29.

Hullom is wanted by multiple agencies on charges of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm during/in relation to attempted murder.

He is described as 5’9″ and 128 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This alert comes after a federal grand jury indicted 14 members of the “Traveling Vice Lord/Junk Yard Dogs” — a criminal organization whose members engage in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. The group is said to operate throughout West Tennessee and is a subgroup of a Chicago-based gang.

Hullom was one of the 14 named in the indictment. He is said to have been ordered by a higher-ranking gang member to carry out a shooting on a rival gang.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Hullom’s arrest.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.