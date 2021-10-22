KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County Commissioner is facing DUI charges following a crash Thursday afternoon in Knoxville.

Randall Lee Ellis, 45, of Harriman, left his lane of traffic around 2:45 p.m. on Kingston Pike at Scenic Drive in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood. Ellis struck two vehicles head-on in the crash.

Law enforcement officers observed Ellis was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Ellis consented to a field sobriety test but was unable to complete one test due to his coordination, according to the arrest report.

Ellis told officers that he was prescribed hydrocodone for kidney stones and had taken the medication earlier in the day. He was taken to the Knox County Jail where a blood test was conducted. Ellis is the Roane County Commission chairman and represents the 2nd District.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone