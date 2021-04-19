Roane County law enforcement searching for inmate who escaped custody on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped custody on Friday.

Sheriff Jack Stockton said inmate Jeremiah Holt left during a work detail. He was part of a litter crew and was dropping off garbage at the Roane County Landfill when he ran away around 3:15 p.m. Holt is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Holt was serving time on a violation of probation on a felony theft charge. If you see him call 911 or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-376-5582.